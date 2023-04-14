AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,848 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

SJM stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.