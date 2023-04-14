AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,629.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,514.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,170.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,677.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,550 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

