AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,647 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $232.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.36 and a 200-day moving average of $211.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $352.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

