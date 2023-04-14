AIA Group Ltd Sells 475 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $265.74 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

