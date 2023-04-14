Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Akili alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akili by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akili by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akili Trading Down 2.8 %

About Akili

AKLI opened at $1.40 on Friday. Akili has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.