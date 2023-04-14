Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,604,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,408.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 318,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 315,362 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. 205,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.