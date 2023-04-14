Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $220.48

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $220.48 and traded as low as $190.86. Alexander’s shares last traded at $193.23, with a volume of 9,640 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. TheStreet cut Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander’s Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $992.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.31.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also

