Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,637,420.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

