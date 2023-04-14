Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.