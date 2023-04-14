Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Down 88.2% in March

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 87,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $117,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 94.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

