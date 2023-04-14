Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,297,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,737,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 161.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 764,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 82.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 4.2% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,715,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 108,356 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 125.3% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 193,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 107,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.