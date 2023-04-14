Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ambev Stock Performance
Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,297,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,737,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24.
Institutional Trading of Ambev
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.