American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,709.65 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $20,709.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 519,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,357.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of American Strategic Investment stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Strategic Investment
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Strategic Investment (NYC)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.