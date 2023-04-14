American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,709.65 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $20,709.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 519,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,357.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of American Strategic Investment stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Strategic Investment in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Strategic Investment in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Strategic Investment by 123.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

