AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of AMETEK worth $83,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $138.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

