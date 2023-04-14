AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $15.34. AMREP shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 6,942 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMREP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

About AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

