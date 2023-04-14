AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $15.34. AMREP shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 6,942 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMREP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
