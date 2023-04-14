Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 14th (AAV, AEL, AMGN, AMTX, ANET, ANRGF, ARES, BIDU, BRBR, BTTX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 14th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by CIBC to C$10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $48.00 to $47.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $227.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $10.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$6.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $98.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $161.00 to $165.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $38.00.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $94.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $73.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $105.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $79.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $113.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $35.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $74.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $122.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $56.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $15.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $280.00.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $8.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $40.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $115.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $107.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $128.00 to $155.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $287.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $38.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $89.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $59.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $57.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $39.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $35.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $33.00.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.30.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $140.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $65.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $99.00.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $18.00.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $6.50 to $11.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $63.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $131.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $72.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $10.00 to $16.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $310.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $310.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $21.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $465.00 to $545.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $20.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $93.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $64.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $66.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $201.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $160.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $178.00 to $188.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $167.00 to $163.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price boosted by Westpark Capital from $20.00 to $25.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $56.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $1.50 to $2.25.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $2.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.90 to $8.00.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00.

