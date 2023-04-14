Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 14th (BTGOF, CBGPY, CPPMF, CYBBF, ONTTF, RELX, SYYYF, TIHRF, TNEYF, TPZEF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 14th:

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.41) to GBX 280 ($3.47).

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24).

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.60.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.23).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 350 ($4.33).

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,840 ($35.17) to GBX 3,100 ($38.39).

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($1.86).

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 290 ($3.59).

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$70.00.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($3.96).

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 95 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.24).

