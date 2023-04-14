Analysts Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Target Price at $33.57

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $31.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Stories

