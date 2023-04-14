Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $14.13

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $15.10 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $531.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.