Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $14.13

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Manitowoc Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $15.10 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $531.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.