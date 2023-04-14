Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Target Price at $51.20

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,883,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.6 %
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.
WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
