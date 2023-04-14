Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Target Price at $51.20

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,883,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.