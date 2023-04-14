Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$5.96 million N/A N/A Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.96 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -16.91

Timberline Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Timberline Resources and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -32.72% -31.30% Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Timberline Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

