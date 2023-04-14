Analyzing Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) & W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General -14.07% -7.66% -1.95% W. R. Berkley 12.37% 18.50% 3.73%

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mercury General pays out -13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. R. Berkley pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.64 billion 0.47 -$512.67 million ($9.26) -3.33 W. R. Berkley $11.17 billion 1.48 $1.38 billion $4.95 12.66

This table compares Mercury General and W. R. Berkley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mercury General has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mercury General and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 0 0 1 4.00 W. R. Berkley 0 3 6 0 2.67

Mercury General presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.91%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Mercury General’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercury General is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Mercury General on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property. The company was founded by George Joseph in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.