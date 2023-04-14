Anfield Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $404,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,266. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

