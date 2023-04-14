Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $174,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 964,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,674. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

