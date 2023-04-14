Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after purchasing an additional 423,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.71. 1,107,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

