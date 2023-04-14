Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 13,468 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6,369.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,450. The stock has a market cap of $537.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.11.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

