Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 68,628 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,628 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 153,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 63,655 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,074. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

