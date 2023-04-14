Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15,175.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $207.85. 1,266,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,054. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.