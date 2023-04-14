Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 400,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.2 days.
Anglo American Price Performance
Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $34.00. 5,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072. Anglo American has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $55.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.
Anglo American Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American (AAUKF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.