Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 400,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.2 days.

Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $34.00. 5,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072. Anglo American has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $55.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

