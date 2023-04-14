Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,807,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after buying an additional 679,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

