Antonio Pineiro Acquires 500 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $17,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,038.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 997,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

