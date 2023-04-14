Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Appen stock remained flat at $1.67 during midday trading on Friday. Appen has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

