Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.47 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

