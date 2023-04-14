Arbitrum Price Hits $1.68 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.14 billion and $2.87 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005520 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

