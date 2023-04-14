Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up to $29.30

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $30.00. Arcellx shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 20,969 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Arcellx Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $350,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Arcellx by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 115.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcellx by 761.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

