Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 1,159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Archer Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARHVF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Archer has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

About Archer

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

