Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.
ARQT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARQT opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $27.40.
Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.