Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

ARQT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $617,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.