Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan Price Performance

Argan Dividend Announcement

NYSE AGX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,519. The company has a market capitalization of $528.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

