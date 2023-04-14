Argentex Group PLC (AGFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Argentex Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Argentex Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON AGFX opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.48) on Friday. Argentex Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.41 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 142 ($1.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,468.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange advisory and execution services for businesses worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, Bloomberg, and online trading platform. The company serves corporate, financial institutions, and private clients.

