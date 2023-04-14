Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

About Argo Blockchain

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

