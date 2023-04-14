Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading Down 1.5%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 24,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

