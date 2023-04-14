Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading Down 1.5%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 24,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arizona Sonoran Copper (ASCUF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.