Ark Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $58.02 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004672 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003587 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,281,668 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

