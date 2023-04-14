Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 1,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,362. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

