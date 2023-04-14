ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.03

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.03 and last traded at $77.46, with a volume of 297950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ASGN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

