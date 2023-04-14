Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Gap Up to $18.17

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $18.57. Associated Banc shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 102,961 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after acquiring an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,842,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,357,000 after purchasing an additional 268,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

