ATB Capital Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$8.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

STEP stock opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$250.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.90. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

