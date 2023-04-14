Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Atento has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Atento alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.