Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,110 shares changing hands.

Athena Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.