Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.37

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 243360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AESI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.