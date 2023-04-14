Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.02. 78,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 83,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile



Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

