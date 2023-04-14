Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 457.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,698 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.18% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

